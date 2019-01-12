James Goddard 'Arrested At Yellow Vest Protests' For Public Order Offences

James Goddard, the ‘yellow vest’ activist who has been linked to abuse of MPs and journalists outside parliament, has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences.

The Brexiteer was arrested outside St James Park tube station in west London on Saturday in connection with incidents that happened in Westminster on Monday, the Metropolitan police said.

The police did not name Goddard when approached for comment about the arrest but said: “We can confirm that a man in his 30s was arrested at 11.42hrs on Saturday 12 January outside St James Park tube station on suspicion of a public order offence.

“He is currently in police custody and is being taken to a central London police station.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have assembled on Regent Street in London for an anti-austerity demonstration today.

Many were wearing yellow vests with slogans such as “Britain is Broken” written on the back.

Temporary stalls lined the road up from Oxford Circus station, where organisations such as Stand Up to Racism and the Socialist Party were handing out leaflets and placards.

People carrying drums prepared to march and political songs were being sung.

Large trade union banners were being held up in the crowd. “Let’s show the French what we can do,” cried one protester.

Protesters have travelled over from France to join the march in London.

Laurie Martin, 26, and Erick Simon, 57, arrived from Normandy on Friday night.

Martin said she came “to support the British because our demands are the same as those fighting austerity across Europe”.

“All European countries must join up in this battle against austerity,” added Simon.