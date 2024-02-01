Yes Really – Your Skincare Routine Is Probably Wrecking Your SPF

By this point we all know the importance of SPF and hopefully, we are all aware by now that SPF should be worn on the face, regardless of how sunny it is outside, right?

Well, for those of us that do apply SPF every day and will tell anyone who’ll listen how simple it is, I have an Earth-shattering revelation for us.

Sorry.

It turns out that depending on the order of your skin routine, you could be completely undoing the benefits of SPF and leaving your skin at risk of sun damage.

When to apply SPF in your skincare routine

According to facial masseur and skin specialist Campbell Watt, we should never apply our beloved hydrating oils in the morning as they can disrupt and dilute SPF.

He added: “If you do want to use facial oils to boost hydration, use it in the evening”.

Watt advises only using oils 2-3 a week as if you use them daily, the skin gets “lazy” and stops producing its own oil.

So, where does this leave us? Well, thankfully, Kiehls have shared the best order to apply skincare in so that all of the products we use are fully effective and doing the work we need them to do: