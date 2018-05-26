You Can Help Make The UK's First Zero Waste, Vegan Festival Happen

Festivals: great for fun, not usually so great for the environment. (Hello plenty of plastic, abandoned tents and rubbish mountains, all ready to go to landfill).

One set of people looking to switch this up are the team behind No Planet B: billed as a zero waste, vegan event that’s currently slated to happen on the 17-19 August 2018, in the Cotswolds.

Now crowdfunding on Kickstarter, the three day-er is touting itself as “TED Talk meets music festival”, with classes and workshops held by the likes of Louise Smith, founder of She Grows Wild, environmentalist Sustainable Stephanie and vegan activist James Aspey.