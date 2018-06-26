You Can Now Buy Plastic-Free Kids’ Party Bags Filled With Eco-Friendly Toys

A mum who was fed up of her daughter returning home from birthday parties with a plastic party bag filled with plastic goodies, many of which have a very short life span once in little hands, decided to create her own recyclable range.

Emmeline Hundleby, from Croydon, has set up her own business selling children’s party bags that are recyclable, biodegradable, reusable or compostable and free from animal products.

“Our bags are about having fun, but doing it kindly and consciously,” she said.

“There is no single-use plastic at all in our bags - everything is reusable, recyclable and, where applicable, fair trade and supportive of charities and NGOs that create the products.”