You Season 3 Teaser Has First Glimpse Of Penn Badgley As Suburban Stalker Dad

Fatherhood doesn’t appear to have changed Joe Goldberg’s homicidal ways in the forthcoming season of You due out 15 October.

Netflix gave fans a sneak peek at season three of the psychological thriller series with the release of a new teaser on Monday. Though the footage is scant on details, viewers can expect to follow bookish stalker and serial killer Joe (played by Penn Badgley) and his new wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), as they tackle becoming first-time parents.

“A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without, uh, challenges,” Badgley declares in character voiceover as Joe. “Let’s just say I’m hoping you’ll do as I say, not as I do.”

The teaser also reveals the “classic” and “literary” name Joe and Love have chosen for their baby boy: Henry.

Catch the season three teaser for Netflix’s You below...