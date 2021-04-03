Huge Surge In Young People Wanting To Study Sciences 'To Stop The Next Pandemic'

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in young people wanting to study science and healthcare, universities have said.

Centres across the UK have noted a significant rise in applications for courses such as biomedical sciences and pharmacology from teenagers who say they want to “stop the next pandemic”.

In February, the university admissions site UCAS said applications for nursing courses had risen by almost a third, with increases seen from both 18-year-old school leavers and mature students aged 35 and over.

Although UCAS said it was too early to publish figures for individual courses, HuffPost UK reached out to universities across the UK who confirmed they had received a huge rise in interest in science and healthcare programmes.

Kingston University said nursing applications had increased by 67% and midwifery courses by 26%, while biological sciences applications were up by 36%, pharmacy by 32% and biomedical sciences by 25%.

Dr Gianpiero Calabrese, a pharmaceutics lecturer at the south London university, told HuffPost UK the surge of interest showed “how more young people are realising just how crucial healthcare and science-based roles are to our society”.

The Covid-19 pandemic had played a “massive part” in the increase in nursing applications, the university’s head of nursing, Dr Julia Gale, added. “The public has seen what amazing job nurses do and how hard they work, so it has brought a highly-respected profession to the fore.

“Seeing this on the news every day has made people want to come into nursing to make a huge difference.”

At Brunel University in west London, Dr Anthony Tsolaki, a senior lecturer and undergraduate admissions tutor, said he noticed students are “moving towards areas related to the pandemic”.

“I have a strong feeling that there has been a shift to study microbiology, genetics and epidemiology,” he told HuffPost UK.

“This will be more discernible in the next academic year probably. I teach Microbial Pathogenesis and my lectures on Covid-19 have been well received.”

Anglia Ruskin University in East Anglia said it had seen a 40% increase in applications for biology-based courses and a 32% increase in biomedical science since the start of the pandemic.

Covid-19 may have also contributed to young people becoming more interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) courses as a whole.

Bath University told HuffPost UK it had received 18% more applications for pharmacology, 12% more for biomedical science and 17% for biochemistry.

It also pointed to an increase in courses in mathematics, statistics and data science, which “suggests that there is a greater interest in statistical modelling and the use of mathematics to understand trends and explain data”.

Reading University said it had also seen a rise in overall applications for science-based subjects, particularly in pharmacy as well as mathematics and statistics.

The pandemic’s impact on a surge of interest in the sciences has not been limited to 17-18-year-olds. Open University, which specialises in mostly mature students, said visitors to their free Openlearn science courses had seen a six-fold increase since the start of the pandemic.

No figures are available yet for the number of students choosing to take science or healthcare-related GCSEs, Btecs or A-levels, but one biology teacher said she had been “bombarded” with questions about Covid-19 and health since the first lockdown.

“My colleagues and I have definitely noticed more pupils asking us how viruses spread and how Covid was caused by climate change,” one Leicester secondary school teacher told HuffPost UK.

“Some of them – including kids who have never expressed much of an interest before – specifically requested I teach them about the Spanish Flu of 1918 and how it had wiped out a lot of young people.”