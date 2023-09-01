Sadie and Adam Sandler in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah Netflix

The director of Netflix hit You’re So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah has revealed how a “magical” coincidence helped with the making of the movie.

The film features Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman, a man whose teenage daughter is preparing for her extra special celebration.

Unfortunately, 13-year-old Stacey has a huge bust-up with her best friend and despite her family’s attempts to help, things go from bad to worse in the run-up to the big day.

You’re So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is a family affair with Adam’s real-life kids Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14, playing his on-screen daughters (and winning huge praise for their star turns).

Director Sammi Cohen has now revealed that they all had a helping hand when it came to researching ahead of filming as Sunny had her real-life bat mitzvah just months before.

Sammi Cohen Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

She told People magazine: “What’s really funny is right before we started prepping for the film, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah.

“So I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life-movie moment.”

“It was really, really fun,” Sammi said of the bash. “It was just such a perfect moment of life meets movie. It was just magical.”

It’s not just Adam’s daughters who feature in the film, as his wife Jackie also pops up as the mother of Stacey’s BFF, Lydia.

You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has shot to number one on Netflix and left many viewers with confusing feelings about nepotism.

