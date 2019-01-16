Youtube Bans "Dangerous" Pranks Following Concern Over Bird Box Challenge

YouTube has an issued a ban on all “dangerous” pranks in the wake of a various “challenges” which have resulted in death or injury.

The video sharing platform rolled out updated community guidelines for creators, with new guidelines about so-called practical jokes.

“YouTube is home to many beloved viral challenges and pranks, but we need to make sure what’s funny doesn’t cross the line into also being harmful or dangerous,” the policy reads.

In a detailed FAQ, the platform said that it is prohibiting the uploading of videos that present a risk of serious danger or death.

Also banned are pranks which make victims believe they’re in serious danger, even if they aren’t, or clips that cause children to experience “emotional distress”.

YouTube has begun work to remove existing footage of these pranks and challenges from the platform. In the meantime, creators will be given a two-month grace period before the ban comes into full effect.

On Monday, police in Layton, Utah blamed an online challenge inspired by Netflix horror film Bird Box for a crash in which a 17-year-old girl covered her eyes with a beanie, while driving a truck.

Layton Police tweeted: “Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries.”