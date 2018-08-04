Mars Axes YouTube Advertising Over Drill Music Video Placement After Rapper Stabbed To Death

Confectionery giant Mars has pulled its advertising from YouTube after one of its brands was shown alongside drill rap videos linked to violent crime in the capital.

The company said it was “unacceptable and disappointing” for its adverts to appear next to these kinds of videos, and said it was working with Google to “understand what went wrong”.

One ad was said to have appeared alongside a video featuring the Moscow17 collective, whose rapper Incognito – real name believed to be Siddique Kamara – was knifed to death in Camberwell, south London, on Wednesday evening.

Two other males, aged 16 and 31, who also suffered stab injuries in the incident, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Moscow17’s tracks have had hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and include lyrics hostile to long-running rivals Zone 2, from Peckham.