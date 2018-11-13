A four-year-old boy with a rare form of leukaemia is finally on his way to receive potentially life-saving treatment in the US thanks to the kind donations of strangers.

Zac Oliver, from Telford, boarded a plane to Philadelphia yesterday and was all smiles in a joyous selfie with his mum Hannah Oliver-Willets, 33.

The pair took the photo on board the plane shortly before take-off. “ZAC IS ON HIS WAY!!! We couldn’t have got here without you all,” his family tweeted. “We did it. Zac’s off to start his treatment. Thank you all.”

The four-year-old was recently unwell and on antibiotics so it was touch and go whether he’d be able to get on a flight. However it would appear there’s a happy ending in sight for the Telford family.