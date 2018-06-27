EDITION
    • PARENTS
    27/06/2018 16:05 BST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Zara And Mike Tindall Reveal Baby Daughter's Name

    They welcomed their second daughter earlier this month.

    Zara and Mike Tindall have named their baby daughter Lena Elizabeth, a spokeswoman for the couple has revealed.

    The couple, who are already parents to four-year-old Mia Grace, decided to honour the Queen in their choice of middle name.

    The name Lena is a shortened form of Magdalena or Elena and is a Greek name meaning “alluring and light”. 

    Zara gave birth to her second baby girl on 18 June. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that Tindall was “safely delivered of a baby girl”, weighing 9lb 3oz, at Stroud Maternity Unit, with her husband Mike Tindall by her side.

    This baby is the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

    Zara suffered a miscarriage in December 2016 and the couple confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child in January this year.

