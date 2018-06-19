The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to her second baby girl.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that Tindall was “safely delivered of a baby girl”, weighing 9lb 3oz, on 18 June at Stroud Maternity Unit, with her husband Mike Tindall by her side.
The Queen, as well as Zara’s parents, the Princess Royal (Princess Anne) and Captain Mark Phillips and Mike’s parents, Mr Philip and Mrs Linda Tindall, have been informed and are delighted with the news.
The couple’s choice of baby name has not yet been revealed but the palace confirms it will be “in due course”.
This baby is the seventh great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.
Zara and Mike also have a four-year-old daughter called Mia Grace. Zara suffered a miscarriage in December 2016 and they confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child in January this year.