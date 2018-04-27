As royal fans finally found out what the Duke and Duchess named their third child, keepers at Blackpool Zoo have decided to honour it in the best way: by naming a camel calf born on the same day, Louis.

The small, double-humped Bactrian camel calf also arrived on Monday 23 April and his camel mum, Tibet, and he are “doing well”. Just like the Duchess, Tibet isn’t a first-time mum but she is slightly ahead of the Duchess with five births under her belt. Tibet gave birth in the camel birthing suite at Blackpool Zoo after a 13-month pregnancy (wow).

“We were all delighted to welcome our first camel calf of the year and he was spotted by keepers just as news broke that the Duchess of Cambridge had gone into labour,” said Johnpaul Houston, assistant head keeper at Blackpool Zoo. “We are hoping for some more calves to join Louis as the season gets into full swing and any additional arrivals will share the same father, who is called Sid.”