Royal fans are convinced the Duke and Duchess have called their third royal baby Prince Albert after believing they detected an error on the royal family website.

When searching the URL https://www.royal.uk/prince-albert, people are met with a page that says “Access denied: You are not authorised to access this page.” This is the same page that comes up when using the same URL with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, when you add any other name in the royal website URL - from Arthur to Alexander - users are met with a page that says: “Page not found: The requested page could not be found.”