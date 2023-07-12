Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his defence secretary to call Ben Wallace to extend “words of gratitude” after the UK minister said the war-torn country should be more grateful to the West and “we’re not Amazon”.

The UK’s defence secretary had already been slapped down by prime minister Rishi Sunak after he made clear his frustration at being handed a “list” of weapons by Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement

In a news conference during the NATO summit in Lithuania, Zelenskyy said he did not understand Wallace’s comments.

“We were always grateful to the UK, prime ministers and the minister of defence because the people are always supporting us,” he said.

“I didn’t know what he meant and how else we should be grateful. Maybe the minister wants something special but we have wonderful relations.”

He then tongue-in-cheek called out to his defence secretary and urged him to call Wallace today and asked: “Why don’t you extend words of gratitude to him?”

Advertisement

Security and defence editor @haynesdeborah asked president Zelenskyy to respond to the defence secretary's comments that Kyiv should let its supporters "see gratitude"



He said "we were always grateful to the UK"https://t.co/QYEclXw6pC



Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/zpvhNmKi4M — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 12, 2023

According to The Guardian, Wallace said: “Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude.

“Sometimes you are asking countries to give up their own stocks [of weapons]. Sometimes you have to persuade lawmakers on [Capitol] Hill in America.”

The minister said he had travelled to Ukraine last year to be presented with a shopping list of weapons they needed for the war.

“You know, we’re not Amazon,” he said. “I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list.”

Advertisement

But at a press conference at the end of the summit, Sunak: “I think President Zelenskyy has repeatedly expressed his gratitude to me and to the British people, and indeed other allies as well.

“He did it very movingly in parliament when he was in the UK earlier this year. He continues to be grateful for our support and our leadership and the welcome we’ve extended to many Ukrainian families.