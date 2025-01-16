West Refuses To 'Recognise 1 Truth' About Russia Which Means Europe Has 'No Chance' Against Putin

Vladimir Putin (above) wants to go further into Europe, Zelenskyy said. via Associated Press

The West still refuses to recognise how Russia want to “go further” into Europe, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president also told a Polish media outlet Onet that Europe has “no chance” standing up to Vladimir Putin without Kyiv because Ukraine’s resistance to Russia is the only thing stopping the authoritarian president pushing further into the continent.

Zelenksyy said: “They [the West] do not want to recognise one truth about the Russians: they want to go further. Period.”

He added: “This one statement contains all questions, because if you know for sure that the Russians will go further... Why not strengthen Ukraine as much as possible, increase production at home, for your armed forces?”

The Ukrainian president has been making a last-ditch attempt for more funding from his allies before Donald Trump’s inauguration next Monday.

The unpredictable president-elect has pledged to end the war on his first day in office, but he has not said how he intends to do so, sparking fears he may push Kyiv to cede occupied territory to Moscow or threaten to withdraw US aid.

Trump has already said a meeting with Putin is in the works, and pressured Nato allies to increase their defence spending to 5% of their GDP rather than the current mandatory amount of 2%.

Zelenskyy continued: “Europe without the Ukrainian army will not cope with the Russian army, because it is larger in terms of numbers.

“Russia has more weapons, more people and is [crueller] than the Europeans.

“Without the Ukrainian army, Europe unfortunately has no chance against Russia today.

“Putins knows this and talks about it in his circle.

“Therefore, if Ukraine does not defend itself, he will quickly move on. This is a fact. I am absolutely convinced of this.”

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, at least 43,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed and 370,000 dead, according to Kyiv’s official figures.

Zelenskyy also said earlier this month that Ukraine still has almost a million troops, the largest in Europe after Putin’s army.

His remarks come as PM Keir Stamer announces a “100-year partnership” with Ukraine on his first visit to the beleaguered country since winning the election.