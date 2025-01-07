Fans Think Zendaya's First Tattoo Is A Tribute To Tom Holland Amid Engagement Rumours

Zendaya at the Golden Globes on Sunday night via Associated Press

With the whole world currently speculating about whether Zendaya and Tom Holland are really engaged, fans think they’ve spotted another sign of the Euphoria star’s devotion to her long-term partner.

On Sunday night, Zendaya made headlines when she was pictured sporting a dazzling ring on what is traditionally considered the engagement finger on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Following this, multiple US outlets reported that the Spider-Man co-stars are now engaged, although the two actors are currently still keeping schtum about the rumours.

However, it wasn’t just Zendaya’s ring that caught fans’ eyes during the Golden Globes red carpet.

Many also pointed out that it looks like the Challengers performer has had her first ink in tribute to her rumoured fiancé.

Zoom in on this photo of Zendaya and you might spot something interesting Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zendaya’s strapless dress on the red carpet appeared to reveal a lower-case “t” tattooed on her ribcage.

Coupled with these latest engagement rumours, you can imagine that this got a big reaction from her devoted fans on social media...

zendaya having a "t" tattoo and wearing an engagement ring... i'm unwell TOMDAYA I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/6UHzhaOe0M — colleen ୨୧ (@lovedyoutruly) January 6, 2025

STREETS ARE SAYING ZENDAYA HAS A “T” TATTOO AND AN ENGAGEMENT RING pic.twitter.com/gCSmGWl56N — safa⁷ saw jin •ᴗ• (@luvelysafa) January 6, 2025

zendaya pulling up to the golden globes with a ring on her finger and a little “t” tattoo holy shit pic.twitter.com/gOIEJY8cpi — amILLia (@seraphsgrace) January 6, 2025

first thing i see on tl is zendaya with a ‘t’ tattoo and engagement ring.. the hell is going on 😭 pic.twitter.com/f0w9TvlFa6 — gar (@intohoIIand) January 6, 2025

if zendaya has a t tattoo we can only assume tom has a z tattoo somewhere pic.twitter.com/btTfGKnumB — gabby (@gojosdaya) January 6, 2025

zendaya appearing with a t tattooed and an engagement ring can’t believe this is my life…this is for 2016-2019 me — mic (@satelliteIouis) January 6, 2025

everyone saying zendaya’s T tattoo is for tom whole time she got it for TASHI DUNCAN — temi (@monetdoII) January 6, 2025

Another clip filmed at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony appears to depict Zendaya showing off her engagement ring to movie producer Amy Pascal…

ZENDAYA SHOWING THE RING TO AMAY PASCAL WTFFFFF pic.twitter.com/5cORfwhuaV — holls ୨୧ (@queendayaa_) January 6, 2025

The Los Angeles Times also reported that a newly-engaged reporter for the outlet shared a wordless exchange with Zendaya over their rings – although they crucially noted that she never actually confirmed whether or not she is engaged herself.

According to TMZ, the two are freshly engaged, after Tom allegedly popped the question over the festive period.

HuffPost UK has contacted Zendaya and Tom Holland’s teams for comment.

Zendaya and Tom Holland pictured in December 2021 via Associated Press

Zendaya and Tom had already been dating for several years before they confirmed they were an item in 2021, having met on the set of the superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.