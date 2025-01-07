Fans Think Zendaya's First Tattoo Is A Tribute To Tom Holland Amid Engagement Rumours

With the whole world currently speculating about whether Zendaya and Tom Holland are really engaged, fans think they’ve spotted another sign of the Euphoria star’s devotion to her long-term partner.
On Sunday night, Zendaya made headlines when she was pictured sporting a dazzling ring on what is traditionally considered the engagement finger on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Following this, multiple US outlets reported that the Spider-Man co-stars are now engaged, although the two actors are currently still keeping schtum about the rumours.
However, it wasn’t just Zendaya’s ring that caught fans’ eyes during the Golden Globes red carpet.
Many also pointed out that it looks like the Challengers performer has had her first ink in tribute to her rumoured fiancé.
Zendaya’s strapless dress on the red carpet appeared to reveal a lower-case “t” tattooed on her ribcage.
Coupled with these latest engagement rumours, you can imagine that this got a big reaction from her devoted fans on social media...
Another clip filmed at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony appears to depict Zendaya showing off her engagement ring to movie producer Amy Pascal…
The Los Angeles Times also reported that a newly-engaged reporter for the outlet shared a wordless exchange with Zendaya over their rings – although they crucially noted that she never actually confirmed whether or not she is engaged herself.
According to TMZ, the two are freshly engaged, after Tom allegedly popped the question over the festive period.
HuffPost UK has contacted Zendaya and Tom Holland’s teams for comment.
Zendaya and Tom had already been dating for several years before they confirmed they were an item in 2021, having met on the set of the superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.
They pair are currently gearing up to share the screen once again in Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to his hit film Oppenheimer, which will be an adaptation of the epic The Odyssey.