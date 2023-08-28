Zendaya Shows Off Her Basketball Skills During School Visit With Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland in 2021 via Associated Press

Zendaya may be able to add a basketball star to her lengthy list of accolades.

The Euphoria actor was captured in an Instagram video posted on Friday throwing an assist to Hustle star Elvin Rodriguez during a visit to a school in her hometown of Oakland, California.

Elvin posted clips of the alley-oop on his Instagram account, writing in one post: “ZENDAYA deserves a TEN-DAYA.”

Advertisement

The Emmy winner’s boyfriend, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, also joined her for the event hosted by nonprofit organizations Hoopbus, Project Backboard, and local Oakland brand Oaklandish.

In another video, Tom is seen learning impressive basketball spinning tricks from Harlem Globetrotter player Sam Diaz.

Sam posted the clip on his Instagram account, writing in one caption: “Who can say they taught Spider-Man some tricks.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home via Associated Press

Advertisement

Zendaya recently discussed her notoriously private relationship with Tom in an Elle profile published last week.

After years of rumours about the nature of their relationship, the couple appeared to make their romance Instagram official in 2021.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told Elle. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”