All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    15/06/2017 15:32 BST

    3D Boob Nail Art Takes The NSFW Trend To A Bigger And Better Level

    Keep 'em coming... 💅

    Boob nail art has entered a whole other dimension. 

    The nail art trend started off with a powerful agenda to make a stance against sexism earlier this month - and now it’s literally got bigger and better by entering 3D form.

    Featuring pierced nipples and elaborate bra designs - all in various shapes and sizes - the look was created by Portland-based artist Asa Bree Sieracki of ‘Finger Bang’

    The design was first created back in February, but Sieracki took to Instagram on Wednesday 14 June to share her design with her followers once more. 

    “Been seeing everyone do 3D tiddy nails these days, so I thought I’d flash back to these monsters,” she wrote. 

    A post shared by Asa Bree Sieracki (@asabree) on

    Social media users have also been quick to share their thoughts on it.

    “Killin’ it as always,” one wrote. 

    “All hail to the boobie nails,” another commented. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyNail Artmanicures

    Conversations