Boob nail art has entered a whole other dimension.

The nail art trend started off with a powerful agenda to make a stance against sexism earlier this month - and now it’s literally got bigger and better by entering 3D form.

Featuring pierced nipples and elaborate bra designs - all in various shapes and sizes - the look was created by Portland-based artist Asa Bree Sieracki of ‘Finger Bang’.

The design was first created back in February, but Sieracki took to Instagram on Wednesday 14 June to share her design with her followers once more.

“Been seeing everyone do 3D tiddy nails these days, so I thought I’d flash back to these monsters,” she wrote.