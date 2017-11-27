9 Important Stories Buried By All That Royal Wedding News

The flagship review into improving Britain’s economic output was timed to coincide with news that two huge pharmaceutical companies will bring an expected 1,700 jobs to the UK.
The long-awaited plan was unveiled by Business Secretary Greg Clark, who said productivity is currently “well below what can be achieved”.
The paper is merely advisory and will not be enacted straight away. Nonetheless, proposals include: increasing research and development funding; setting up a world-class “technical education system”; and a £725m fund for new industry.
4. FACEBOOK EXPANDS BID TO PREVENT SUICIDE
Facebook will expand pattern recognition software to other countries after successful tests in the US to detect users with suicidal intent, the world’s largest social media network said on Monday.
The firm began testing the software in America in March, when it started scanning the text of Facebook posts and comments for phrases that could be signals of an impending suicide.
Facebook has not disclosed many technical details of the program, but the company said its software searches for certain phrases that could be clues, such as the questions “Are you ok?” and “Can I help?”, Reuters reported.
If the software detects a potential suicide, it alerts a team of Facebook workers who specialise in handling such reports. The system suggests resources to the user or to friends of the person such as a telephone help line. Facebook workers sometimes call local authorities to intervene.
“Speed really matters. We have to get help to people in real time,” Facebook VP of Product Management, Guy Rosen said.
5. EX-RUSSIAN MINISTER ‘THOUGHT $2M STASH WAS BOOZE GIFT’
A former Russian economy minister has told his bribery trial that he thought a bag containing $2 million cash was a “gift of alcohol”.
Alexei Ulyukayev faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of accepting the cash from oil executive Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
The court heard the alleged bribe was in exchange for the approval of a state-owned oil company.
Police detained Ulyukayev seconds after he took the bag from Sechin. He was fired by Putin the next day.
Ulyukayev, speaking to the court, said he had believed the package contained a gift but that a trap had been set for him. “All this was an action directed against me, planned in advance, a provocation organized in advance,” he said.
The ex-minister said the bag which Sechin gave him last year at Rosneft headquarters in a law enforcement sting operation weighed about 15 kg and he thought there had been expensive wine or spirits inside.
Sechin has been issued with four summonses to testify in the trial, but has failed to show up, Reuters reported, despite being a key witness. His lawyer said in a letter to the court that Sechin had been away on business trips.
6. BALI VOLCANO CAUSES CHAOS
Indonesia raised its warning for Bali’s Mount Agung volcano to the top level four alert on Monday.
Authorities closed the holiday island’s airport and told residents around the mountain to immediately evacuate, warning of an “imminent” risk of a larger eruption.
Bali’s airport was closed for 24 hours from Monday morning, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers, due to the eruption and the presence of volcanic ash from Agung, but local officials said the closure could be extended.
Video footage shared by the disaster agency showed cold lava flows (lahar) at a number of locations on the mountainside. Lahar carrying mud and large boulders can destroy houses, bridges and roads in its path.
7. BREWING TORY REBELLION ON DEFENCE SPENDING
New Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson made his debut at the House of Commons dispatch box, and attempted to head of a Tory rebellion over spending on the military.
Against fears Chancellor Philip Hammond is poised to squeeze the Ministry of Defence budget in an upcoming security review, Tory MP James Gray issued the sternest warning.
“Will he speak to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to make sure he digs deep into his pockets to produce the money we need?,” he said in the chamber.
“Above all, will he speak to the chief whip to remind him that if he does not do so, he will face a very substantial rebellion?”
8. UK RIFT WITH IRELAND THREATENING BREXIT
Tensions over the border between UK and Ireland, one of the biggest obstacles to a ‘clean Brexit’, was ratcheted up.
The Government has always insisted the UK – including Northern Ireland – will leave the customs union after Brexit, but there will be no ‘hard’ border with Ireland and the current soft border arrangements will be maintained.
But politicians from the Republic want further assurances there will be no hard border after Brexit, with Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney insisting EU leaders would not give the green light for EU-UK trade talks to begin at their summit in December unless there was progress on the issue.
However, it was not without more controversy as the Government has cut out anything it feels could harm the UK’s negotiations with the EU.
Brexit Committee members will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss which part of the report can be made public, but some are already furious the Government chose to edit the document before handing it over.
Labour MP Seema Malhotra, who sits on the Committee, said: “We cannot and should not be short-changed. The public and Parliament must no longer be kept in the dark.”