Alex Jones is the latest celebrity mum to speak out about how she feels about her body after giving birth.
The TV presenter, 40, who gave birth to her first child, Teddy, in January 2017 with her husband Charlie Thomson, said it was hard to adjust to her changing shape.
“When I went back to work, my clothes didn’t fit,” she told OK! magazine. “It was really hard trying on one thing after the other and nothing looking quite the same.
“Your bone structure and shape changes too and no amount of dieting will fix that.”
The new mum added that women seeing photos of celebrity mums who seem like they have “snapped back” into shape shouldn’t be disheartened.
“In a lot of those celebrity mum photos, there’s a lot of Spanx and dark colours,” she added. “Underneath we’re all looking a bit like a melted ice cream.”
Jones also opened up about how she felt becoming a mum for the first time, adding that she was “scared” by how much she loves her son, Teddy.
Jones’ comments come after fellow celeb-mum Danielle Lloyd shared how she felt about her body, after giving birth to her fourth child.
Posting a photo of her belly on Instagram in September, she wrote: “I’ve had no time to go to the gym or diet in a week, I’ve been with my newborn. But should I really be ashamed of how I look for fear of judgement?
“Carrying a few extra pounds, breastfeeding or bottle feeding. Aren’t we just all sick of judging each other?
“We’re all on a journey, all doing our best, and all have imperfections. I’ve had four children and I’d never dream of sneering at another mum’s body.”
Too right.