Alex Jones is the latest celebrity mum to speak out about how she feels about her body after giving birth.

The TV presenter, 40, who gave birth to her first child, Teddy, in January 2017 with her husband Charlie Thomson, said it was hard to adjust to her changing shape.

“When I went back to work, my clothes didn’t fit,” she told OK! magazine. “It was really hard trying on one thing after the other and nothing looking quite the same.

“Your bone structure and shape changes too and no amount of dieting will fix that.”