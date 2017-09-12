Women Have Pointed Out Some Major Flaws With This Hillary Clinton-Inspired Hashtag To 'Amplify Women'

A US TV writer’s social media campaign to support women and pay homage to Hillary Clinton has spectacularly backfired after he was accused of sexism.

In a Twitter thread, Steve Marmel, who has worked on animated shows such as The Fairly OddParents and Family Guy, explained to his followers that he was only going to retweet women on the day Clinton released her newest book, What Happened, on her unsuccessful presidential campaign run against Donald Trump.

Tomorrow, On 9/12, I will only be retweeting women on twitter. I hope you join me and help #AmplifyWomen

/1 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 11, 2017

As @HillaryClinton's book is released and people want to silence her and her followers, i will do otherwise. #AmplifyWomen #WhatHappened /2 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 11, 2017

However, many women have objected to the idea they should be retweeted just because of their gender, as well as the suggestion that it takes the assistance of a man to get their own voices heard.

Sexist much? Have you ever actually met a woman? I ask only because the women I know are capable of #AmplifyWomen all by themselves. — FloridaCrusader (@desjax) September 12, 2017

I'm just saying, I don't need a A damn hashtag, made popular by a man, to be heard or to accomplish what I want. #AmplifyWomen — Krystle Schoonveld (@TarheelKrystle) September 12, 2017

#AmplifyWomen because we're oppressed, fragile creatures who suffer from Twitter inequality. You want equality? RT this 4 womynz everywhere — zoedoeslife (@zoedoeslife) September 12, 2017

#AmplifyWomen is just about the most patronising hashtag I've seen on this site. And of course it's mainly male feminists pushing this. pic.twitter.com/sEn880eTH0 — Alison 🇦🇺🍾 (@Team_DR3) September 12, 2017

I HAVE A VAGINA RETWEET ME.#AmplifyWomen — Lisa (@lisagravesart) September 12, 2017

Please don't #AmplifyWomen because they are women. I know it's well-intentioned but, seriously... pic.twitter.com/VV6AwHgrgX — Helen Pluckrose (@HPluckrose) September 12, 2017

Gonna be ironic when the #AmplifyWomen crowd (esp males) completely ignore the large number of women who disagree and find it condescending. — Mark (@nopedunno) September 12, 2017

Some did thank Steve for his efforts, though.

Men who listen learn. Men who learn teach. Men who teach improve everyone's lives. Steve is a true ally. #AmplifyWomen #WhatHappened https://t.co/uLJxPb3uf9 — #NastyWoman (@DeeBeeThak) September 11, 2017

Clinton has repeatedly been told by critics to go away and keep quiet about her election loss, something she has ignored with the publication of her latest book and its accompanying book tour.