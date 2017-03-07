As grammar schools look set to be central to Wednesday’s Budget, a segment on the issue on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme got many rather fired up.
The BBC is reporting that Chancellor Philip Hammond will announce extra money for new free schools and grammar schools in England.
He is thought to be planning to earmark £320m for 140 new free schools and £216m to rebuild and refurbish existing schools.
But speaking to Radio 4 host John Humphrys, Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said that grammar schools were “vanity projects”.
She said: “The money is being spent on a vanity project with no evidence it will help children move on from socially deprived backgrounds.
“I think it’s disgusting,”
But it wasn’t just Rayner’s comments - as well of those of her fellow guest, journalist and head of the New Schools Network, Toby Young - which provoked debate...
1. Some people thought Rayner got a hard time from John Humphrys...
2. With some claiming he was trying to put words in her mouth (something she also pulled him up on)...
3. In fact many seemed to feel that Toby Young got an easier ride...
4. Though others were instead critical of Rayner...
5. Toby Young had to admit he hadn’t read a story he was commenting on because it was behind a paywall...
6. And no one knows how to spell John Humphrys (the incorrect spelling actually started trending)...
A spokesperson for the Today programme said: “Listeners expect robust and challenging questioning and it was no different in the interviews with Angela Rayner and Toby Young, and asking Angela whether Labour would abolish existing grammar schools was a fair question.”