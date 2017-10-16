Theresa May Had 7 Article 50 Goals - And She's Failed All Of Them

Theresa May has failed to stick to any of the seven targets she set her Government in her letter to Brussels triggering Article 50.

Six months on from firing the starting gun on Brexit, the Prime Minister and Brexit Secretary David Davis will dine with EU chiefs in the Belgian capital after talks reached a stalemate.

But as the two sit down with with chief negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, they have made no progress on the guidelines set out by May in March.

In that historic Article 50 letter, the Prime Minister outlined seven principles “to make sure that that the process is as smooth and successful as possible.”

But, in each case, the UK Government has failed to deliver, the pro-single market campaign group Open Britain has said.

For example, Theresa May said “we should engage with one another constructively and respectfully”, before accusing the EU of interfering in the General Election.

She called for rapid progress on Ireland and citizens’ rights, while no deal has been agreed on either of these subjects. And she called for talks on the UK’s future relationship with the EU to take place as the same time as negotiations on the divorce bill – but the Government was quickly forced to admit this could not happen.