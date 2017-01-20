A newborn baby helped his dad propose to his mum when he was just a few hours old.

Darick Mead, from Nebrasksa, US, dressed his newborn son Ryder in a vest with a handwritten slogan that read: “Mummy, will you marry my daddy?”

Mead covered his son’s vest by wrapping him in a blanket, so his wife-to-be, Susan Medina, would be surprised when she saw it.

Medina said yes and shared the adorable moment on Twitter on 14 January.