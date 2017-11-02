Angry parents have been caught on camera threatening to call the police after a stranger repeatedly asked for their permission to follow their children in the street. The man sought out families in shopping centres, parks and other public spaces, for a good cause - to raise awareness of the risks posed by strangers ‘following’ young people online, as part of a social experiment setup by children’s charity, Barnardo’s. Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan, said: “We made this video because we know just how susceptible all children are to being groomed online and then being sexually abused offline.”

Barnardos

The undercover filming features the man asking different unsuspecting families if he can follow their children and explaining that he has similar interests and lives in the same area as their children. The parents’ reactions range from being totally baffled by the request, to seething with anger. The ‘Follow Me’ video was purposefully designed to shine a light on the inconsistency between how parents would react to this behaviour in the real world, but not preventing the same thing happening to their child online. “Children make friends very quickly with people they’ve only just met online,” explained Khan. “They don’t regard them as strangers, or see the risks they might pose.”

Barnardos