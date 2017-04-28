A member of last night’s BBC Question Time audience took just under a minute to calmly demolish Theresa May whilst defending Jeremy Corbyn over the ongoing General Election campaign.

Speaking from a studio in Oxford, the man accused the PM of failing to fully participate in the campaign trail and the Tories of being more interested in abusing the Labour leader than announcing policies.

The measured outburst came a day after Boris Johnson described Corbyn as a “mugwump”.