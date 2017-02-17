It’s the staple of political television known for b*tshit crazy interjections and half baked ideas from a cross section of the great British public.
BBC Question Time has developed quite a reputation, and rightly so.
Two weeks ago, one audience member claimed she voted to leave the EU after being confronted by straight bananas in a shop.
Last week, one woman said Britain ruled “like a light to the world”, forgetting the small matter of our country’s entire history.
But this week’s edition was a little different.
A spectacular display of thoughtful, reasonable debate from the audience in Glasgow left viewers wondering if they’d tuned in to the right programme.
Bravo, Glasgow. Over to you, Stoke-on-Trent.
Aside from the startling display of well-natured debate, Shami Chakrabarti, who was appointed to the House of Lords by Jeremy Corbyn, suggested on the programme that cross-party moves were afoot to get amendments to the Brexit Bill.
Earlier in the show Scottish Education Secretary John Swinney attacked Tory Scottish Secretary David Mundell for leaving EU citizens with “absolutely no idea where they stand, and they are desperate for clarity”.
“Your Government’s not delivered,” he said. “It’s a very simple question to answer.”
Mundell insisted the Government recognises it is an important issue.