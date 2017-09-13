Binky Felstead Surprised At How 'Calm And Relaxed' She Is As A Mum

Binky Felstead has surprised herself with how “calm and relaxed” she is as a new mum, despite still facing the challenges all new parents encounter.

The 27-year-old former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, who gave birth to her first child, India, in June 2017, said she is loving parenthood.

“Life as a new mum is incredible,” she told HuffPost UK. “I love it and I am in such a happy time of my life – India is just amazing and I’m enjoying every single moment.”

When asked what her biggest challenge had been so far, she said: “I honestly have to say that I am pretty calm and relaxed, so I’ve been told! But the feeding/ nappy/sleeping regime is of course challenging. It’s a shock to the system.”