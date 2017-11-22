Black Friday: Ethical Fashion And Beauty Deals For The Conscious Shopper

Black Friday has been criticised for fuelling overconsumption of fast fashion items that are not sustainably produced and are destined to end up in the bin.

But more and more brands are using the day to launch deals that enable people to embrace their love of shopping, while also giving back to green causes or supporting sustainable fashion and beauty businesses.

For conscious shoppers at a loss for where to go for the best deals on 24 November, we’ve got the low-down on this year’s ethical fashion and beauty deals:

LUSH

Lush Cosmetics is kicking off the festive season with a charitable deal, by partnering up with the Sumatran Orangutan Society (SOS), to raise awareness of how at risk Orangutans are from extinction.

Lush is launching a limited edition soap on Black Friday, which will be available online and in stores nationwide. Costing £8.25, all of which, aside from the VAT, will go to the foundation.