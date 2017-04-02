The university Boat Race is to go ahead after anunexploded World War Two bomb was found near the start line.
The device was found near Putney Bridge on Saturday.
The suspected explosive was submerged in the waters of the Thames in south west London.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 13:50hrs on Saturday, 1 April reporting what they thought to be World War II ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge, SW15.
“Officers including the Marine Policing Unit attended.
“The submerged item was assessed and removed by specialist officers on Sunday, 2 April.”
Chief Inspector Tracy Stephenson said: “I’m very happy to update that the ordnance has now been safely removed and the race will be going ahead as planned.
“We have been working very closely with the organisers of the boat race to plan this event which is eagerly awaited by spectators and supporters alike.”
This will be the men’s 163rd race and the women’s 72nd race.
The women’s race begins at 4.35pm and the men’s race begins an hour later at 5.35pm.
For information about the route, odds and everything else, check out our need-to-know guide here.