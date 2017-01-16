Less than a third of voters trust the Government’s so-called “Three Brexiteers” to “do what is right” regarding Brexit, a poll suggests. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (26%), Brexit Secretary David Davis (24%) and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox (20%) trailed Prime Minister Theresa May in the trust ratings, although she also lacked majority support and attracted 36% of support among respondents. In a separate question, May’s trust rating following the EU referendum was 35% compared to 23% for Jeremy Corbyn - with the Labour leader having scored 28% in 2016 - while Johnson dropped from 43% in 2014 to 24% in 2017.

Addressing institutions, 18% of respondents said they trust political parties in general to “do what is right” compared to 19% for political leaders, 27% for the European Union, 55% for the British people and 88% for family. When asked which party would they trust to “do what is right”, voters put the Conservatives top on 28% - a drop from 38% in 2016. Labour were second with 25% (down six) followed by the Liberal Democrats with 20% (down three), Ukip on 19% (no change), Green Party on 27% (down two), SNP on 22% (down three) and Plaid Cymru on 16% (no change). The survey states 87% of those respondents who voted Leave and 88% who voted Remain are sure of their decision six months after June’s referendum.

