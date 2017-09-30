He said the UK should not have to abide by any new EU rules during the transition period, and that Britain should not make payments to Brussels after it.

The foreign secretary told The Sun that any transition period following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU must not last “a second more” than two years, insisting there must be no “monkeying around”.

Boris Johnson has intervened on Brexit yet again, putting Theresa May under fresh pressure ahead of the Tory party conference.

The move came as a letter to the Prime Minister from senior pro-Brexit Tory MPs and business figures in the Leave Means Leave group stated: “If the EU is not seriously negotiating a free trade deal by Christmas 2017, the Government should give formal notice that we will move to World Trade Organisation rules in March 2019.”

According to the Press Association, signatories calling for the hardline stance include former Brexit minister David Jones, and the issue is set to feature heavily at the Tory conference.

However, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson called for “serious people” to take charge of Brexit process.

The interventions came as Theresa May is attempting to assert her grip on her party ahead of its annual gathering.

As the party faithful converge on Manchester, the prime minister insisted Labour was “unfit to govern” as she pledged to listen to the concerns of young voters after the Tories lost their Commons majority in the snap general election in June.

She said: “As Conservatives, we have a vision of a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few – precisely the direction I set when I became Prime Minister last year.

“I understand the concerns raised, particularly by young people, during what was a disappointing election for my party.

“So my determination to act on those concerns, and crucially, to fulfil the promise of my first speech on the steps of Downing Street, is greater than ever.”

May added that the conference would see the party “setting out our road to a better future for you and your family”.