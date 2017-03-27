If you’re feeling a little sleepy at your desk you may want to send this article to your boss.

Scientists are urging managers to let their employees have a nap today to make up for sleep lost over the weekend due to the clocks changing.

Research from Silentnight and the University of Leeds has revealed that 25% of Brits are sleeping for only five or fewer hours per night.

And according to the experts, many Brits will have rolled up to work today suffering from “dangerously low levels of sleep” thanks to losing that extra hour through British Summer Time.

Long term, such sleep deprivation can increase a person’s risk of diabetes, heart problems and depression, they warned.