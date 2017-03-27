If you’re feeling a little sleepy at your desk you may want to send this article to your boss.
Scientists are urging managers to let their employees have a nap today to make up for sleep lost over the weekend due to the clocks changing.
Research from Silentnight and the University of Leeds has revealed that 25% of Brits are sleeping for only five or fewer hours per night.
And according to the experts, many Brits will have rolled up to work today suffering from “dangerously low levels of sleep” thanks to losing that extra hour through British Summer Time.
Long term, such sleep deprivation can increase a person’s risk of diabetes, heart problems and depression, they warned.
Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, who specialises in sleep therapy, said that although the clocks going forward signals the start of a long-awaited summer, it can wreak havoc on the sleep patterns of people who are already struggling to get a good night’s kip.
“The loss of an hour in bed is particularly detrimental to individuals that already struggle with their sleep,” she said.
“If you are one of the 25% of the nation that gets less than five hours sleep a night, this time change could see you drop down to as little as four hours, which is a dangerously low amount.
“Many employees may be feeling worse for wear on Monday after losing an hour of sleep over the weekend, so bosses should consider allowing their staff to take a short nap in the office to make up for lost time.”
Company bosses may recoil at the idea of allowing staff to take a snooze during the working day, but Dr Nerina argued that designated napping time may make for a stronger workforce as sleep is scientifically proven to improve physical and mental health.
She said: “Just a 20-minute power nap can make a huge difference. Naps have been scientifically proven to boost creativity and problem solving ability, and they can even rebalance the immune system, meaning staff are less likely to take sick days.
“Company nap time would definitely work in the boss’ favour in the long run.”
According to Dr Nerina the best time take a power nap at work is between 2pm and 4pm, as any later in the day may affect sleep at night.
“Allowing staff to indulge in a nap during the working day might sound unusual, but considering the country will be losing an hour of sleep over the weekend it’s a fair request,” she said.
“A national napping day would allow the UK workforce to return to their jobs feeling refreshed and ready.”
Bosses of the UK, take note.