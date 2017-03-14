A mum-of-seven has shared a photo of her engorged breast while feeding her toddler to show how her “good boob has gone bad”.

Lindsey Bliss, from New York, US, said she was suffering full body shakes as well as a “crushing” headache due to mastitis.

Mastitis is a condition that causes a woman’s breast tissue to become painful and inflamed due to blocked milk ducts, the NHS states.

“When a good boob goes bad - again,” Bliss wrote in the Instagram caption on Sunday 5 March.

“I literally wanted Dan [her partner] to bring me to the emergency room last night due to the most epic engorged boob. On the mend today from my bed. Why does this keep happening?”