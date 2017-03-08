A rise in taxes - The Telegraph reported that Hammond will raise taxes, although the Conservative manifesto promised not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance. Both the Times and the FT put on their front pages on Monday that Hammond will fund extra payments for social care and business rate relief by putting up taxes for the self-employed (via National Insurance rises), drinkers and others. Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey suggested Sunday there would be ‘widespread support’ for a tax rise, possibly a hypothecated one.