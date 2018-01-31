Outsourcing Giant Capita's Shares Plunge 44 Percent, Just Weeks After Carillion Collapse

Politicians have warned “we cannot have another Carillion” as another big government contractor, Capita, was hit by a plunge in the value of its shares following a stark profits warning.

Two week after Carillion went into liquidation, threatening tens of thousands of jobs and a host of government contracts, Capita’s new chief executive Jonathan Lewis said the company needed “significant change” to stay afloat.

The company is suspending its shareholder dividend payout. Lewis added: “Cost savings and non-core disposals alone will not be enough.”

Shares in the company fell more than 44%, on track for its biggest ever one-day loss, after the warning.