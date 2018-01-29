Carillion Collapse: Apprentices Won't Be Paid Once January Ends, Ministers Confirm

Carillion apprentices left reeling from the construction giant’s collapse won’t be paid by the Government after January, HuffPost UK has learnt.

The bankrupt outsourcing firm had a £6.5m public contract to train apprentices and public sector or public/private partnership contracts worth a staggering £1.7bn.

But ministers have confirmed apprentices - estimated to be around 1,400 in number - who were training with the firm will no longer get money from the Official Receiver after Wednesday.

Unless they have secured a new placement, it means scores of apprentices will be left unable to pay their bills.

It comes despite assurances by Cabinet Office minister David Lidington that those working for Carillion full-time would be paid and trainees would not lose out.

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner said: “This simply isn’t good enough. Ministers had promised that these apprentices were being taken back in-house and that they were doing everything to keep them in training. But now they admit that they could stop being paid within a week.