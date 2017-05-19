Russell Brand is the latest famous face to get behind Jeremy Corbyn and encourage people to use their vote. In an exclusive blog for HuffPost UK, the actor and comedian said the Labour leader “has the qualities I want in a strong and stable leader”.

Corbyn or May?

Read this.

Thanks.https://t.co/aHTvSo55p0 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) May 31, 2017

Brand is one of a string of celebrities to back Corbyn, who earlier on Wednesday announced he would take part in the televised BBC election debate in Cambridge. As the nation’s eyes are on Corbyn, we take a look at the other unexpected celebrities who stood up for the man they believe in. 1) Danny DeVito Earlier this month, the US actor backed Corbyn, using the #grime4corbyn hashtag ahead of the voting registration deadline.

U.K. You've got the guy. Register by May 22nd. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn...show us how it's done!#grime4corbyn — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) May 19, 2017

If @DannyDeVito is saying you should register to vote then you really should. https://t.co/7bYgtgeefb https://t.co/YPxffbBqR9 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 19, 2017

2) Rag’n’Bone Man He won the Critics’ Choice award at the Brits this year and you’ll hear his songs in most TV shows at the moment, but now the singer also known as Rory Graham has revealed his support for Jezza.

3) The Chicken Connoisseur It was only this week that The Pengest Munch food reviewer, whose real name is Elijah Quashie revealed he thought Jeremy Corbyn was “one of the few people who makes sense”.

Chicken Connoisseur The Chicken Connoisseur thinks Corbyn is peng

4) Stormzy Grime legend Stormzy has also voiced his support for Jeremy Corbyn. In an interview with the Guardian last year he said: “My man, Jeremy! Young Jeremy, my guy. I dig what he says. I saw some sick picture of him from back in the day when he was campaigning about anti-apartheid and I thought: yeah, I like your energy. “Have you seen that footage of House of Commons? They’re all neeky dons! The way they all laugh and cheer. Is this fucking Game Of Thrones? You lot have got real issues to talk about and deal with. That’s why I like Jeremy: I feel like he gets what the ethnic minorities are going through and the homeless and the working class.”

Emma McIntyre Stormzy on Corbyn: "My man!"

5) Samantha Womack The actress who played Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders has also backed Corbyn via Twitter.

The legislation set out by @jeremycorbyn is everything we need to believe in. It's time to pull together and vote. Stop the madness #♥️ — Sam Womack (@Sam_Womack) May 18, 2017

6) M.I.A Rapping songstress M.I.A praised Corbyn’s humanity to her 711k followers.

@jeremycorbyn is like the princess Diana of British politics. Now and again u get some1 abit human and the establishment freaks out. — M.I.A ZING (@MIAuniverse) May 15, 2017

7) JME You’ve probably seen Boy Better Know co-founder and grime legend JME work with Corbyn in recent weeks but here’s an earlier endorsement last month.

Thanks for the support @jmeBBK - if you haven't already please do what he says and register to vote https://t.co/OMn7iamFTx — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) April 23, 2017

The pair are now doing important work in a bid to engage young voters.

I met @jeremycorbyn today, and explained why bare of us don't vote. I forgot to ask for a pic, so here's one I borrowed 📸 pic.twitter.com/9X62jU8pQg — Jme (@JmeBBK) May 14, 2017

Someone has added Jeremy Corbyn to BBK's Wikipedia page. #grime4corbyn pic.twitter.com/6LEAkSh5tX — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) May 16, 2017

8) AJ Tracey The west London grime MC also endorsed Corbyn soon after Theresa May called for a snap election.

It's not a 'I don't care who you vote for, just please vote' - it's a 'If you're a real g vote Labour' ting right about now 📣 — AJ Tracey (@ajtracey) April 18, 2017

9) Novelist And was soon joined by south London grime MC Novelist.

Seriously, everyone Vote for Jeremy Corbyn. — Novelist (@Novelist) April 20, 2017

10) Akala And rapper Akala decided to vote for the first time and voiced his support a day later.

I am not and probably never will be a Labour supporter. However I will be voting for the first time and I'll be voting for @jeremycorbyn — Akala (@akalamusic) April 21, 2017

11) Ashley Theophane Boxer Ashley Theophane is also endorsing Corbyn on Twitter.

Vote for @jeremycorbyn and @UKLabour on June 8th. Down with May in June 🌹🇬🇧 https://t.co/krrgzWUW9N — Ashley Theophane (@AshleyTheophane) May 15, 2017

12) Hussain Manawer As is the first British Muslim astronaut, poet and mental health campaigner Hussain Manawer.

Young people. Please register to vote. Then vote for @jeremycorbyn. And it's all good. He's the man. — Hussain Manawer (@HussainsHouse) May 19, 2017

13) David Vujanic YouTube sensation VUJ is also on board with Corbs.

All I'm saying is......



vote



4@jeremycorbyn — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) May 16, 2017

14) Neville Southall The ex-Everton goalie voiced his support for Corbyn this week and followed with an anti-Theresa May rant on Twitter on Thursday and Friday.

Don't let Teresa Trump May

Steal our future

Vote for @jeremycorbyn

A man who cares

About everyone not just the few

Vote vote vote — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) May 18, 2017

Please register to vote

5 years of more cuts

5 years of robbing the dead

5 years of robbing our future

Save our future

Vote vote vote — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) May 19, 2017

When you look out the window from your death bed there will be Mrs May grinning

Money money money

Vote her out

Vote vote vote — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) May 19, 2017

15) Ronnie O’Sullivan The snooker player is also backing Corbyn.

Just joined the Labour Party to support @jeremycorbyn to be the next Prime minister. join Here https://t.co/zYs6c6SPyL — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) April 24, 2017