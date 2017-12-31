We’ve said goodbye to some of our most loved stars this year.

There were big losses from the acting world including screen legends Sir John Hurt, James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore and ‘Corrie’ stars Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth and Roy Barraclough, who was known to millions of soap fans as Alex Gilroy..

The music world also said goodbye to music legend Tom Petty, as well as Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington.

More recently, the world of showbusiness mourned the loss of ‘Strictly’ host and national teasure Bruce Forsyth, TV presenter Keith Chegwin, socialite and reality star Tara Palmer Tomkinson and comedian Sean Hughes.

Here we remember them all.