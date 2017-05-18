Conservative plans to stop people from voting if they don’t have photo ID has been criticised by the Electoral Reform Society who argue it is an unnecessary measure and “poses big issues for our democracy”. The requirement, announced on Thursday, could stop millions of people from taking part in future elections with the Electoral Commission estimating that it could prevent 3.5 million people, or 7.5 percent of the electorate from voting on June 8, the Independent reported. Katie Ghose, chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society, likened the plans to taking a “sledgehammer to crack a nut”, in a blog for HuffPost UK.

Phil Noble / Reuters Theresa May has annnounced Tory plans to stop people from voting if they don’t own a passport or driving licence

“The introduction of voter ID is something that has to be thought about very carefully - because there’s a substantial risk that this could raise barriers to participation and put people off voting. “The old phrase ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ is pertinent here. The UK has an international reputation for running elections with integrity and openness. It would be wrong to risk throwing that reputation away by making it harder for people to vote, without thinking about the consequences or how to improve our democracy and turnout alongside it.” In her blog, Ghose detailed how, despite 481 allegations of electoral fraud being made in the UK in 2015 - out of 51.4 million votes cast - only 123 concerned voting fraud and only 26 were about ‘personation’ - pretending to be someone else at a polling station. Of those, only one allegation resulted in a conviction “and only a handful warranted investigation”, she said. “So what is the problem this policy is trying to solve,” Ghose asked.

Ian Forsyth via Getty Images Katie Ghose, chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society, has likened the plans to using a 'sledgehammer to crack a nut'

“It’s a problem in search of a solution: and an idea that poses big issues for our democracy.” Ghose said the rules risked making “our democracy even more unequal” and said there was evidence from the US that suggested it “disproportionately disadvantages ethnic minority voters and other already-marginalised groups”. Further, she argued that when the rules were less strict, as in Sir Eric Pickles’ proposals last year - they offered the “worst of both worlds”, making it both harder for people to vote while not preventing those who want to defraud the system from doing so. Ghose said in Northern Ireland, the scheme worked because voters were issued with an electoral ID card, free of charge. The UK government is not expected to replicate that system.

PA Wire/PA Images The Electoral Reform Society says the proposal would stop millions of people from voting

While against the ID plans, Ghose said there were other ways to limit potential electoral fraud “without damaging participation”. These include, she said, giving clearer guidance and comprehensive training to election staff and Returning Officers, introducing stronger powers against voter intimidation and making it easier to launch ‘election petitions’ to report fraud. “As things stands - there is simply not enough evidence of voter fraud in the UK to justify a dramatic change to Britain’s democratic traditions. 26 unproven allegations should not be used to throw away the openness our political system offers. “Before making overbearing and counterproductive changes that put millions of already-unrepresented people off voting, let’s look at more positive reforms. “Locking voters out should never be done lightly.”