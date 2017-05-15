Labour's Manifesto Sees Return Of 50p Tax Rate And Levy On Premier League Clubs

The 45p rate - currently levied on wages above £100,000 - will be lowered to those earning £80,000 and more.

The Daily Telegraph is claiming the party’s manifesto - set to be published on Tuesday - will include a pledge to bring back the 50p tax rate, with speculation it will apply to those earning more than £125,000 a year.

Labour will reintroduce the 50p rate of income tax, introduce a levy on businesses which pay excessive wages and renationalise the water industry if it wins the election, according to reports.

The Guardian says the manifesto will aim to reduced excessive pay for charging companies - such as football clubs with huge wage bills - a 2.5% levy on earnings above £330,000, and 5% on those above £500,000.

That equates to £4,250 extra for every worker receiving £500,000 in pay and bonuses, while for an employee earning £1million a year, the business would have to fork out £29,250.

The BBC is reporting the manifesto will set out plans create nine new public bodies to run the UK’s water and sewage system.

It is also being claimed the party will guarantee 30 hours of free childcare for families.

A Labour source told the BBC: “Under Labour, rather than answering to its shareholders out to make a quick buck at the expense of increasing household bills and worsening service quality, utilities will be accountable to the bill payer, helping ease the burden of those struggling with the cost of living crisis.”

Corbyn will use Labour’s manifesto launch on Tuesday to tear into the “mean-spirited” Tories and demand Theresa May “comes out of hiding” to take part in a head-to-head television debate.

The Labour leader is set to use the official unveiling of his party’s vision for Government to throw down the gauntlet to May, who is refusing to take part in a one-on-one debate.

Corbyn will accuse the Tories of being for the “rich…tight-fisted and the mean-spirited”, as he sets out Labour’s “radical and responsible” manifesto.

The Tories dismissed Corbyn’s attack, and described his economic plans as “nonsensical.”

Labour’s draft manifesto was leaked to the media last week, confirming the party would to renationalise the railways, abolish tuition fees and raise tax on those earning more than £80,000 a year.

Speaking in Bradford on Tuesday, Corbyn is expected to say: