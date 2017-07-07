A man’s reaction to watching a baby being born for the first time, has had the internet in hysterics.
The clip, which had four million views online within less than two weeks of being posted on 25 June, was taken from Dutch reality show ‘Vier Handen Op Eén Buik’ (‘Four Hands On A Belly’).
According to Bustle, it showed 17-year-old Quintana giving birth while her friend watched in horror. He wasn’t the dad of the newborn.
The video, posted on the Facebook page ‘Karma’, has been shared nearly 60,000 times. It has the caption which roughly translates as: “When you realise babies aren’t brought by stork.”
The majority of comments came from women tagging their partners - either dads or dads-to-be - and joking about their reactions.
“This better not be you in a couple of weeks,” one woman commented after tagging her partner.
Another wrote: “Omg this is how you looked when Jess came out ahahahah.”