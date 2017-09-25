Danielle Lloyd Shares First Photo Of Newborn Baby Son Who Got 'Stuck' During Labour

Danielle Lloyd has said giving birth to her fourth son was a “scary” experience.

Lloyd was “overjoyed” when she welcomed baby Ronnie O’Neill on Monday 13 September, and she has now revealed that her joy went further than simply being happy to meet her son for the first time.

“Ronnie got stuck during labour and for what felt like a lifetime - I was really scared,” she told OK! magazine.

“We were so worried he wouldn’t be able to breathe. Hearing him cry for the first time when he came out was the best feeling ever, and such a relief.”