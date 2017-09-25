Danielle Lloyd Shares First Photo Of Newborn Baby Son Who Got 'Stuck' During Labour

Danielle Lloyd has said giving birth to her fourth son was a “scary” experience.
Lloyd was “overjoyed” when she welcomed baby Ronnie O’Neill on Monday 13 September, and she has now revealed that her joy went further than simply being happy to meet her son for the first time.
“Ronnie got stuck during labour and for what felt like a lifetime - I was really scared,” she told OK! magazine.
“We were so worried he wouldn’t be able to breathe. Hearing him cry for the first time when he came out was the best feeling ever, and such a relief.”
Lloyd added that she was “lucky” that she still got to have a water birth, despite the complication.
The model announced she was pregnant with her fourth child - her first with fiancé Michael O’Neill - with a Beyoncé-inspired shoot in February 2017.
She is also mum to three sons with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara – seven-year-old Archie, six-year-old Harry, and four-year-old George.
She found out she was having another boy live on ’Loose Women’.
“I’m so happy,” Lloyd said when she found out she was having a son. “I’m going to be overrun with boys.”
But in April 2017, she revealed her O’Neill has looked into gender selection to help her achieve her dream of having a baby girl.
“I was shocked when I first learned I was having a son, Michael was scared I was going to be disappointed but I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m having a boy,” she told Closer.
“It’s always been my dream to have a girl but I’d be fine with the four boys. Michael wants another baby, but I wouldn’t risk another boy. He’s looked at gender selection, so we could do that.”
It seems Lloyd’s dreams for a girl are so strong she’s already thinking about baby number five.
She told OK!: “Having Ronnie has made me and Michael more of a unit, more complete as a family; and I think another baby – a little girl, especially – would only cement that more.”