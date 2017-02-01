PA David Cameron was leader of the Remain campaign, while Mail editor Paul Dacre was a staunch Brexit backer

David Cameron attempted to have the editor of the Daily Mail sacked during the EU referendum, BBC Newsnight has reported. The former prime minister is alleged to have pressured Mail owner Lord Rothermere to dismiss Paul Dacre over his leadership of the paper’s Brexit stance. A source told the BBC’s Emily Maitlis that Cameron urged Rothermere to rein in the 68-year-old editor in the lead up to last June’s vote. Watch the report, below.

A spokesman for Cameron, who led the Remain campaign’s efforts as PM, told the BBC he “did not believe he could determine who edits the Daily Mail”. The moves against Dacre came after both he and Cameron met in the then PM’s Number 10 flat. During that meeting, held on 2nd February, the BBC understands Cameron asked Dacre to “cut him some slack” in the Mail’s coverage.

It is understood Dacre resisted this pressure, saying he would not temper his editorial position. Dacre had been largely Eurosceptic for many years. By March, it is said Dacre had been told by a well-placed source of Cameron’s moves against him with Rothermere. The revelation is said to have left Dacre “incandescent” with rage. The Mail’s line on Brexit continued to harden during the campaign.

Lord Rothermere was urged to rein in his editor over Brexit

Reaction to the story has highlighted the apparent irony of a Conservative leader taking exception to the Mail’s editorial line. The paper has endorsed the party at the last two general elections.

