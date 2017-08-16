'Unhelpful, Unrealistic And No Detail': David Davis's Irish Border Plans Savaged

David Davis is unwilling to tackle the “very real” impact Brexit will have on the Irish border, a leading business group has warned in a scathing attack on the Government.

The boss of Chambers Ireland – the country’s largest business group –described the Government’s latest proposals to have no physical border between the UK and the Republic as lacking in detail and unhelpful.

The Brexit Department has today revealed further plans for how trade will operate across the border once Britain leaves the EU Single Market and customs union – something which could see the two levelling potentially different tariffs on goods.

The overnight briefing ahead of the full report – set to be published on Wednesday afternoon – suggests businesses could simply be assumed to be following the laws through a “trusted trader” scheme, while others would have no new customs obligations at all.

The boss of Chambers Ireland – the country’s largest business group – told HuffPost UK the British Government’s plans “lacks the necessary detail” needed for a viable solution.

Ian Talbot, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “The UK’s unwillingness to engage in the very real practical, political and geographical complexities of what will be a new land border between the EU and the UK is unhelpful and does not bode well for the next round of Brexit negotiations.

“Further, technology is not a panacea to the issue of cross-border trade. While technological solutions may be helpful, they are one part of what will be a series of complex arrangements. Suggesting anything otherwise is unrealistic.

“We do not fully understand how the UK’s suggestion that they plan to have an open border with the EU ties into the immigration concerns they have expressed. This approach could also impact on Ireland’s immigration policy and obligations.

“Our Chamber members along the border have also highlighted several concerns businesses have about traceability and regulation, delays in travelling cross border for day to day business, education and social needs.”