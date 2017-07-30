CATANIA, Sicily - Defend Europe, after repeatedly accusing the media of “fake news” coverage of their mishap-strewn mission, has used a string of falsehoods to divert attention from its latest setback. The group’s plan to board their chartered ship, the C-Star, has fallen apart in the face of pressure from NGOs, activists and the Italian government. Instead members of the mission flew to Cyprus on Friday morning to meet the boat whilst telling media outlets, including HuffPost UK, that it was still headed to Catania. Defend Europe also tweeted a short video on the 27th implying the boat was leaving Cyprus and heading for Sicily.

See you in Catania 👋🏻😇 pic.twitter.com/7pJpTJIyKT — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) July 27, 2017

The ship is now believed to be headed to Tunisia. Despite the group’s members, Clement Galant, Patrick Lenart, Martin Sellner, Lorenzo Fiato and Robert Timm, leaving for Cyprus on Friday morning, a Defend Europe spokesperson told HuffPost UK in a face-to-face interview on Saturday morning that the ship was still headed for Catania and would arrive in five days. In a video detailing the latest setback, Brittanny Pettibone, an American activist travelling with the group, said: “The Defend Europe mission has finally, successfully launched.

“Obviously there have been a lot of problems, setbacks and complications and much of that has been confused because of the fake news reporting by the media.” Defend Europe has repeatedly accused the media and NGOs of propagating fake news despite reporting events which have been confirmed by the group itself.

MSM is spreading fake news about #defendeurope https://t.co/CILGMM4upH — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) July 20, 2017

There has been intense pressure from NGOs and activists to stop the C-Star docking in Catania and a symbolic blockade of the port was held on Saturday afternoon.

A flotilla organised by @Avaaz symbolically blockaded Catania port this morning in protest of #DefendEurope's imminent arrival pic.twitter.com/Q1VCCMI17k — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) July 29, 2017