UPDATE: Defend Europe’s technical problem has been resolved and they are once again on their way The ship chartered by Defend Europe has suffered a “minor technical problem” and authorities have ordered one of the very boats the group is campaigning against to rescue it. The NGO, Sea-Eye, posted a statement on their Facebook page saying they had been told by authorities to come to the rescue of the C-Star.

It reads: “Since Our cutter Sea-Eye is closest to the C-Star, we have been instructed by the MRCC Rome (the emergency service for the Western Mediterranean) to get the ship to help. “The Sea-eye is currently on the way to the C-Star.“

Twitter The C-Star as it set off for its mission.

Sea-Eye founder, Michael Busch Heuer, said: “To help in distress is the duty of anyone who is at sea, without distinction to their origin, colour, religion or beliefs.” Defend Europe has played down the incident.

HuffPost UK reported yesterday how the C-Star had been unusually quiet for the last few days as it hovered around the coast of Tunisia, far from its intended target of the search and rescue zones near the Libyan shore

The last update from aboard the boat was a picture posted on Twitter five days ago, showing the crew shouting at a boat through a megaphone.

🇬🇧 Our crew sending a message to the Aquarius!#DefendEurope pic.twitter.com/ATxSNQwM8a — Defend Europe (@DefendEuropeID) August 6, 2017