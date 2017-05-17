Diane Abbott has suffered another embarrassment after struggling to find her way off a stage after addressing a police conference.

The shadow home secretary had already been jeered by the audience while she spoke at the Police Federation’s annual conference on Tuesday, according to the Sun.

Abbott was critical of the police’s use of highly controversial spit hoods.

Officers have argued that the hoods prevent the spread of infections like hepatitis C, while opponents claim they are inhumane.

Abbott took questions from the audience before trying to leave the stage - but it didn’t quite go to plan.