Donald Trump has described US abortion laws as “among the most permissive in the world” and compared them to those in countries such as China and North Korea. In a speech to anti-abortion activists at the annual March for Life, the President pledged his administration would always defend “the right to life” in order to “build a society where life is celebrated, protected and cherished”. Trump, who was introduced by Vice-President Mike Pence as a ”tireless defender of life and conciseness in America,” has made a compete U-turn in his stance over the last few years. In 2004 he joked about being talked into not aborting a surprise pregnancy.

And in 2016 he refused to answer a question on the topic from New York Times columnist, Maureen Dowd, who asked when he was a “swinging bachelor in Manhattan, was he ever involved with anyone who had an abortion?” Trump replied: “Such an interesting question. So what’s your next question?” Later that year he said his position had “evolved,” describing himself as “pro-life with exceptions,” such as in cases of rape or incest.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Trump applauding pro-life demonstrators earlier today.

But today in a speech relayed via video link from the White House Rose Garden to thousands gathered on Washington’s National Mall, he was resolute on the matter. “As you all know, Roe v. Wade has resulted in some of the most permissive abortion laws anywhere in the world,” he said, criticising the 1973 Supreme Court decision that affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion at most stages of a pregnancy. Trump said the United States “is one of only seven countries to allow elective late-term abortions,” mentioning China and North Korea. “It is wrong. It has to change.” The other countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks are Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore and Vietnam, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, an anti-abortion research group.